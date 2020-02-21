Lanes and Links for the Library set for Sunday

By Cindi Galabota

Special to The PREVIEW

Save the date and join your friends for Lanes and Links for the Library this Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at your Ruby Sisson Library.

For one day only, your public library will be transformed into a miniature golf and bowling center. Entry to the event is $10 per person or $30 per family. All net proceeds from the event will support the programs and resources at your Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

Challenge your skills or challenge a friend in a nine-hole game of the library’s version of miniature golf with the course winding throughout the library. Maneuver through a wild west town, avoid the lake and sand traps, carefully pass through the whispering windmill and more.

Step into the Turner Reading Room at the library to try your hand at 10-pin bowling down the lanes between the bookshelves. Three lanes will be available for bowling with pinsetters on hand to set your pins after each bowl. The bowling at your Ruby Sisson Library may not be like the bowling alleys of your youth, but you will still have a ball supporting your public library.

When not golfing or bowling, be amazed by magic tricks and balloon animals and enjoy snacks at our concession stand. We at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library envision mountains of opportunity to inspire ideas, enrich lives and create community. To learn more about this event, please call Cindi Galabota at 264-2209 or email cindi@pagosalibrary.org.

