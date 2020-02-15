Lanes and Links for the Library community event set for Feb. 23

By Cindi Galabota

Special to The PREVIEW

Do you have cabin fever? Are you itching to find a fun and exciting indoor activity for your whole family? Then save the date for Lanes and Links for the Library, a family-friendly event for the whole community.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, your Ruby Sisson Library will be transformed for one day only into a miniature golf and bowling center. Challenge your skills in a nine-hole game of miniature golf while avoiding the whispering windmill, a cascading waterfall, the book brigade and more.

Try your hand at bowling down the lanes between the bookshelves. Be amazed by magic tricks and balloon animals while waiting for your next turn. Enjoy snacks in our concession stand.

Entry to the event is $10 per person or $30 per family. All net proceeds from the event will support the programs and resources at your Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

We at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library envision mountains of opportunity to inspire ideas, enrich lives and create community. To learn more about this event, please call Cindi Galabota at 264-2209 or email cindi@pagosalibrary.org.

