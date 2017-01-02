Lady Pirates to usher in 2017 against Durango Jan. 3

- News
The Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) Lady Pirates will help usher in 2017 on Jan. 3 with their first home game of the season.
But, it won’t be a walk in the park, with the Lady Pirates facing off against the 4A Durango Demons.
The Demons are 6-3 so far this season, and were 16-8 last season.
“They’re a good basketball team, so we’ll have to be on top of it coming out of the break,” said Wes Lewis, the Lady Pirates’ coach.
The Pirates are 4-1 on the season.
“They’ve got a really good guard” in Katrina Chandler, Lewis said, who will be a “main focal point going into the game.”
Chandler is averaging 16.6 points per game this season, compared to the Demons’ 34.1 points per game as a team.
Chandler also has 35 assists on the season.
“We’re going to have to be really good defensively,” Lewis said, as well as taking advantage of scoring opportunities and limiting turnovers. He added later, “We play man-to-man defense, but it’s defense by committee … it’s team defense.”
The Pirates are led by guard Morgan Lewis, who has 23.6 points per game this season, with the team averaging 4.2 points per game.
Action is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the PSHS gym.
Following the matchup with the Demons, the Lady Pirates won’t see game action again until Jan. 13, when they open league play against Monte Vista.
