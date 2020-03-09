Lady Pirates to face Delta in Thursday’s Great 8

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The No. 5 Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team advanced to this week’s Great 8 action at The University of Denver – Hamilton Gym, and will take on the No. 4 Delta Panthers at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Pagosa heads into the matchup with a 19-4 record, while Delta holds a 21-3 record.
For more on the Lady Pirates, the state tournament and the matchup, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
Follow these topics: News, Sports, Top Stories, Updates