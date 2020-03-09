Lady Pirates to face Delta in Thursday’s Great 8

SUN photo/Randi Pierce

 

The No. 5 Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team advanced to this week’s Great 8 action at The University of Denver – Hamilton Gym, and will take on the No. 4 Delta Panthers at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Pagosa heads into the matchup with a 19-4 record, while Delta holds a 21-3 record.

For more on the Lady Pirates, the state tournament and the matchup, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer
This story was posted on March 9, 2020.