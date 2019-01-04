Lady Pirates set to welcome Sanford Indians Saturday

The No. 5 Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team will kick off the 2019 portion of its schedule Saturday evening at home against the 2A Sanford Indians.

And, the Lady Pirates will be looking to start the new year on the right foot, with the team coming off a 57-39 loss to the No. 1 Colorado Springs Christian Lions at the Wolf Creek Classic on Dec. 22, 2018.

“We’re 5-2 right now. We’ve lost to the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the state,” coach Wes Lewis said following that loss. “I would like to have had a little bit better showing against both of them, but we’ve got to continue to try to close that gap right now, between now and March. And, you know, if we do, we’ll have a chance to beat them. If we don’t, it’ll be just like that again.”

The Lady Pirates head into the new year as the No. 5 team in 3A girls’ basketball in terms of the Ratings Percentage Index, which helps determine postseason seeding.

The Indians are the No. 12 team in 2A girls’ basketball and are 4-2 on the season, with wins over two of the Lady Pirates’ league opponents — No. 16 Alamosa and No. 33 Monte Vista.

The Indians defeated the Alamosa Mean Moose 36-35 to open their season on Nov. 30, 2018, and gained another win on Dec. 6, 2018, when they defeated the Monte Vista Pirates by a score of 39-16.

The Indians have played one other Pagosa league opponent, falling to the No. 3 Centauri Falcons on Dec. 21, 2018, by a score of 53-31.

“I really love our schedule. I know it’s packed and we’re playing most of the teams ranked in the top 10, but I love that about our schedule,” Lewis said on Dec. 19, 2018, adding that there are no nights off on the schedule for the Lady Pirates.

Action against the Indians is set to kick off at 5 p.m. at the high school.

Saturday’s matchup with the Indians will be Pagosa’s final nonleague matchup before delving into league play starting Jan. 11 in Cortez.

