Lady Pirates open season with win over Monte Vista
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Lady Pirate River Pitcher looks to move the ball during Tuesday’s home opener against Monte Vista. The 100th season of winter sports for the Colorado High School Activities Association kicked off in unusual fashion this year: in mostly empty gyms and with masked players.
By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer
The Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team opened the season with a 64-21 win Tuesday evening over the 2A Monte Vista Lady Pirates.
SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Pagosa’s Molly Graham puts up a shot in the first half of the team’s 64-21 victory over the Monte Vista Lady Pirates Tuesday. Graham led her team with 17 points in the game.
This story was posted on January 28, 2021.