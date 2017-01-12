Lady Pirates look to continue winning ways

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
With a 5-1 record, the sixth-ranked Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team is set to open its league schedule in Monte Vista tomorrow evening and, as usual, the team will be looking to play its own brand of basketball.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Basketball, Pirates, Sports