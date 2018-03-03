Lady Pirates headed to Great 8

- News
The No. 2 Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team punched its ticket to the Great 8 with a 56-24 win Saturday afternoon over the No. 18 University Bulldogs.
Pagosa will take on No. 10 Lamar on Thursday at the University of Denver.
Game times are expected to be announced Sunday.
2018 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
