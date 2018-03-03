Lady Pirates headed to Great 8

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

The 2018 Lady Pirate basketball team following their Sweet 16 victory.

The No. 2 Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate basketball team punched its ticket to the Great 8 with a 56-24 win Saturday afternoon over the No. 18 University Bulldogs.

Pagosa will take on No. 10 Lamar on Thursday at the University of Denver.

Game times are expected to be announced Sunday.

2018 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on March 3, 2018.