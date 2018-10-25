Lady Pirates get back on track with two straight wins, look to sneak into postseason

SUN photo/ Chris Mannara
Showing off concentration and her vertical is Lady Pirate Brighid Parken during Tuesday night’s matchup against Monte Vista. Pagosa defeated Monte Vista in three straight sets at home for senior night and will look to close out the regular season strong at the Coal Ridge tournament this weekend — and potentially squeeze into regional tournament play.

A five-game losing streak for the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate volleyball team came to an end on Oct. 19 as they defeated the Buena Vista Demons (7-10 overall, 7-5 in league play).

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on October 25, 2018.