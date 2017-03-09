Lady Pirates cruise into Great 8

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
“I’m really proud,” coach Wes Lewis said of the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirates’ basketball team for making it to the Great 8 and state tournament for the fifth year in a row and seventh time in 10 years.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Basketball, Pirates, Sports