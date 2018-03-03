Lady Pirates back in action today at 1 p.m.

- News
After sailing through the first round with a win, the Lady Pirates will be back in action this afternoon at 1 p.m. in Sweet 16 action.
It will be the Lady Pirates’ final home game of the season.
The Lady Pirates laid claim to a 56-16 win over the No. 31 Middle Park Panthers Saturday evening to advance to today’s Sweet 16, and will play the No. 18 University Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs upset No. 15 Grand Valley Saturday night, winning 54-39 over the Cardinals.
Both teams will by vying for a spot in next week’s Great 8 at the The University of Denver.
Also from the Intermountain League, the No. 5 Centauri Falcons, who defeated No. 28 Stargate School 86-24 Friday, will be playing No. 12 Manitou Springs.
For more on the girls’ state playoff bracket, see below.
The boys’ basketball team was also in action Friday evening, but were unable to claim the victory necessary to advance to today’s Sweet 16 action.
The No. 19 Pirates faced No. 14 Manual at Coal Ridge, but fell to the Thunderbolts 75-61.
Manual faces No. 3 Coal Ridge this afternoon.
For more information on the Pirates’ season, see next Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
2018 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
