Lady Pirates advance to Sweet 16, Pirates end season

Friday’s state tournament games brought a mixed bag of results for the Pagosa Springs High School basketball teams, with the Lady Pirates advancing to the Sweet 16 and their Pirate counterparts falling to DSST: Stapleton in first-round play.
The No. 3 Lady Pirates hosted the No. 30 Trinidad Miners and defeated their visitors 54-17. They will now host either No. 14 Grand Valley or No. 19 The Vanguard School at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 25 Pirates traveled to the Denver area to take on No. 8 DSST: Stapleton in the first round, but were unable to advance, falling to their hosts 44-32 and ending their season.
For more information on Pirate basketball, check www.PagosaSUN.com and see next week’s issue of The SUN.
