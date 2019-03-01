Lady Pirates advance to Sweet 16, Pirates end season

Friday’s state tournament games brought a mixed bag of results for the Pagosa Springs High School basketball teams, with the Lady Pirates advancing to the Sweet 16 and their Pirate counterparts falling to DSST: Stapleton in first-round play.

The No. 3 Lady Pirates hosted the No. 30 Trinidad Miners and defeated their visitors 54-17. They will now host either No. 14 Grand Valley or No. 19 The Vanguard School at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The No. 25 Pirates traveled to the Denver area to take on No. 8 DSST: Stapleton in the first round, but were unable to advance, falling to their hosts 44-32 and ending their season.

