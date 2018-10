Lady Pirate volleyball drops fifth straight, looks to rebound against Buena Vista and Monte Vista

A trip to La Jara was not kind to the No. 52 Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate volleyball team, as their losing streak was extended to five games.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Pirates, Sports, Volleyball