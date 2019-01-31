La Plata Electric board candidate election packets available Feb. 1

By Indiana Reed

Special to The SUN

Election packets for those interested in running for a seat on the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Board of Directors will be available Friday, Feb. 1, at LPEA offices in Durango and Pagosa Springs and online at www.lpea.coop.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, LPEA, News, Utilities