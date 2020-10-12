La Nina conditions setting in

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a La Nina climate pattern has developed over the United States.

Conditions of a La Nina climate pattern include cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

During the winter, La Nina weather conditions usually result in above-average precipitation and colder-than-average temperatures in the northern tier of the U.S. The southern part of the country generally experiences below-average precipitation and warmer-than-average temperatures.

According to the NOAA, there is a 75 percent chance that La Nina conditions will be in place from December 2020 through February 2021.