Personnel from the Archuleta County Office of Emergency Management and Upper San Juan Search and Rescue set up a Kootenay Highline system across the San Juan River between Town Park and Mary Fisher Park. The purpose of a highline system is to transport patients across water, debris fields or canyons. The exercise was part of a technical rope training held on Wednesday, April 17.
