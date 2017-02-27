Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries begin March 3

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Special to The PREVIEW
The Knights of Columbus is holding its Friday Lenten Fish Fry events March 3 through April 7.
The fish fry begins at 5 p.m. each Friday.
The proceeds of the fish fries support community programs such as Seeds of Learning, the food bank, THRIVE and the Special Talents Program at the high school, just to name a few.
The price remains the same as last year, with adult meals being $12, $10 for seniors and $6 for children under 12 This price includes the tasty catfish, hand-cut french fries, coleslaw, a nonalcoholic drink and dessert.
Come by the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall by 7 p.m. to eat in or take out.
Follow these topics: Food, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Updates