Knights of Columbus hosting veteran appreciation event Nov. 10

By Bill Beno
Special to The PREVIEW
The Patriotic Degree of the Pagosa Springs Knights of Columbus cordially invites all veterans, currently military, reservists and guard members to an evening of pie, ice cream and coffee as an appreciation for all that you do for this country.
The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall, 499 Lewis St., from 6 to 8 p.m.
Come join us for a relaxing evening of camaraderie and story swapping where we can pay tribute to all of our branches of military service.
For more information, please call Bill Beno at 731-0614.
