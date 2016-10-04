Knights of Columbus holding clothing drive for flood victims

- News
By Doug and Sara Anderson
Special to The PREVIEW
What a great opportunity, Pagosa Springs. We don’t know what is in other’s hearts if we don’t ask or put the prospect to participate in front of folks.
Our local Knights of Columbus council is conducting a clothing drive to support the families affected by the continued flooding in Louisiana.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, so why not put it out there for our entire “village,” Pagosa Springs, to help many families get back on their feet with a little dignity.
So here it is: Knights of Columbus is collecting all wearable closing for the Louisiana flood victims now through Oct. 9.
Donation locations are John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S Pagosa Blvd., and Homespun Comforts, 301 N Pagosa Blvd., No. B-6.
If you need assistance getting the items to the drop locations, please feel free to call 731-5744.
Thanks for all you do, Pagosa.
