Kids Kare Story Time is coming to your home

By Frank and Connie Porter

Special to The PREVIEW

Have you missed bringing your little ones to Kids Kare on Wednesday mornings? Or have you wished there were special programs for your little ones that they could watch at home? We are bringing our Kids Kare Story Time program to your home.

This program is designed for little kids ages 3-5 years old and will be shown for the first time on Wednesday, May 13, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. It will continue each Wednesday for six weeks through June 17. The program includes Bible time with stories, songs, action rhymes, memory verses and lots of activities.

This special program is sponsored by Pagosa Bible Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship. To see the programs, go to https://pagosabiblechurch.org for links to the Pagosa Bible Church YouTube channel and Facebook page for the livestream each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. It will continue to be available on YouTube or Facebook if they want to see it again.

For more information concerning the Kids Kare Story Time, call Frank and Connie Porter at (303) 901-5290 or email them at ceflittlekids@gmail.com. We look forward to teaching your little ones each Wednesday morning.

