Kids’ Art Camp: ‘The Art of Being Me’

By Casey Crow

Special to The PREVIEW

Spring Break is just around the corner, and with it comes an opportunity for Pagosa Springs kids to attend an exciting weeklong art camp facilitated by Beyond Words International (BWI or Beyond Words).

Beyond Words, a locally based nonprofit, will offer a five-day children’s art camp in Pagosa Springs March 25-29. The mission of Kids Art Camp: “The Art of Being Me” is for kids to explore different mediums and art forms, inspiring them to explore their creative imagination.

Kids’ Camp will run the week of spring break from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Arts Council (PSAC) building. Each day, participants will have the opportunity to learn different forms of art including various styles of dance, abstract art, collage, music and more.

In addition, our teaching artists will bring out themes of positive self-expression, self-image, mindfulness, self-awareness and relationship building intermixed with fun games and activities.

Camp will conclude on March 29 with an art show created and carried out by the kids. Students will create, learn how to display their art, write their artist statement, and present their work to friends and family. The art show, open to the public, will feature live music, appetizers, drinks and live performances by the camp kids.

Kids’ Art Camp: “The Art of Being Me” will be held at the PSAC building March 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for kids ages 6-12.

Students must register ahead of time. Registration is $15 per child and space is limited. Tuition for camp is $150 for the full five days, $135 for three full days or $50 for one full day. Family discounts are available. For additional children, cost is $100 for five days, $85 for three days and $50 for one day.

Here’s how to register your kids: Send the registration fee to BWI at P.O. Box 291 with your child’s (or children’s) name(s), age(s) and number of days they will attend. Or, submit this information through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/3603448.

As we know, many families in our town are unable to enroll their children in spring break activities. If you would like to help our local kids attend this creative and empowering art camp, please consider becoming a child’s sponsor. Simply visit our PayPal page and select an amount you’d like to sponsor. Or, mail your sponsorship to BWI at P.O. Box 291 in Pagosa Springs. A sponsorship of only $150 will provide one child five days of Art Camp.

If you have questions about BWI, please email us at beyondwordsintl@gmail.com. To learn more about BWI, please visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beyondwordsintl/.

