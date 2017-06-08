- News
Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Sgt. Brandon Bishop watches as kids attempt to hit a ball off a cone with water from fire hose during the Kickin’ It During Summer (K.I.D.S.) Day Camp. Members of the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Pagosa Springs Medical Center EMS and the ACSO set up an obstacle course in Yamaguchi Park for the children to run through on Tuesday, June 6.
