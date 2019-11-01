Kick-start the holiday season at Saturday’s 45th annual Holiday Bazaar

By Peggy Andrews

Special to The PREVIEW

Kick-start the holiday season at the 2019 Holiday Bazaar — a Pagosa Springs tradition — being held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pagosa Springs High School.

This event is a charity fundraiser, so your shopping dollars stay local and help our community.

The bazaar will have 55 booths of beautiful art and handcrafted items to fulfill your Christmas list or a treat for yourself. Artists and crafters from southern Colorado and New Mexico have been creating their unique items all year-round in preparation for this event.

The handcrafted items include holiday décor, fine art, jewelry, fabric creations, stained glass, metal art, pottery, knitted and crocheted items, antler art, quilts, wood crafts, soaps, skin care, jams, jellies and more.

A popular attraction at the bazaar is the silent auction, which features a wide variety of themed gift baskets created by local realtors and businesses. Also available for auction are items donated by the participating artists and crafters. Each item will have a “Buy it Now” price so you can make an immediate purchase. Bidding will end at 1 p.m., so be sure to browse the auction tables early.

A huge bake sale is a great tradition at the Holiday Bazaar. Once again, the bake sale is sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, which will raise funds by selling wonderful homemade cookies, pies, cakes and more. This bake sale always sells out, so come early for the best selection.

The Holiday Bazaar is sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Realtors Community Outreach, an initiative of the Pagosa Springs Area Association of Realtors (PSAAR) to raise funds for local charities. All proceeds from the bazaar are distributed to local nonprofit organizations selected by the PSAAR board.

Admission to this event is free, so come out and enjoy the Holiday Bazaar. We look forward to seeing you there.

