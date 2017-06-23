Kick off your Fourth of July celebration with live music on the river

- News
By Roberta Tolan
Special to The PREVIEW
Start your holiday celebration on July 1 with exciting music and dance overlooking the San Juan River at one of the best musical venues in the Four Corners region.
The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) is sponsoring the inaugural San Juan Sounds Concert on July 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the spectacular outdoor amphitheater in Centennial Park.
Featuring Hello Dollface, an eclectic and high-energy band just back from its East Coast tour, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Enjoy a beautiful evening along the river while listening to fantastic live music. Tickets are only $30 per person with proceeds supporting the build-out of the Geothermal Greenhouse Park — the most exciting and innovative project in the area “Growing Food and Community With Local Energy.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the GGP website at pagosagreen.org, EXIT Realty or the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m., so come early and purchase a beer, wine and brat and tour the Education Dome to see how far we’ve come. Enjoy the seating in the GGP Amphitheater or bring your own lawn chair for personal seating.
Bring your house guests, neighbors and friends for a delightful evening along the river enjoying the sounds of one of the best musical groups in the region.
