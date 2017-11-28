Kick off the Parade of Stores at Art for the Animals Nov. 30

- News
By Paula Jo Miller
Special to The PREVIEW
Ready to find beautiful and unique holiday gifts for friends, family or that special someone? Then join us at the second annual Art for the Animals celebration, showcasing the amazing works of local artisans — all to benefit our community’s animal shelter.
Art for the Animals kicks off the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Parade of Stores and will take place at Two Old Crows Gallery on Lewis Street. Featuring a curated collection of fine art, handmade goods, home décor, fine jewelry and gourmet food and beverages, Art for the Animals will showcase the fabulous works of nine local artisans generously donating a portion of their sales to the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs.
While viewing the beautiful pieces, guests can enjoy gourmet delights from local restaurants while sipping craft beer, a festive holiday cocktail or bubbly libations and fabulous wines.
The event will include nine extraordinary artisans: Stepahny Bouchier — classical guitarist playing beautiful music to shop by; Blue the Vigorist — mixed media and fine artist, featuring people and animal portraits; Michele Turney — pastel and watercolorist, featuring landscape and animal art. Paulo Jo Miller — abstract artist showcasing Colorado scenes uniquely captured in color and texture; Michele White — mixed media artist and creator of delectable artisan chocolates; Jodi McAlister — jewelry designer featuring distinct and fine pieces; Syl Holly-Lobato — mixed media artist featuring unique animal art on stone; Susan Martin-Serra — ceramist, sculptor and tile maker exhibiting striking earthenware sculptures; and award-winning author Mariko Tatsumoto, signing her children and young adult books.
Give the gift of fine, handmade creations this holiday season and help make the holidays more joyous for our shelter animals. Drop in on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Two Old Crows Gallery at 468 Lewis St.
As always, admission is free and open to the public.
