Key takeaways from the 416 Fire

I recently traveled with Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Gardner, and Sen. Bennet to Durango to speak with the dedicated people on the ground working around the clock to contain the 416 Fire. The firefighters, coordinating officials and volunteers are doing a great job and we cannot begin to thank them enough for their hard work. Due to their efforts, not one single structure has been lost and no real danger has been posed to the neighboring towns.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Political