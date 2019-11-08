Katrina Thomas to play Mrs. Gloop in upcoming ‘Willy Wonka’ production

Dale Johnson

Special to The SUN

It takes many villages to produce a show with over a hundred cast, musicians, crew, techies and volunteers.

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP), a community theater, has been fortunate over the years to have the help and support of the talented Katrina Thomas, not just for her onstage performances, but for her production expertise as well.

Thomas has been a choreographer, assistant director, assistant to the director, seamstress, artist, kid wrangler and more. She is an invaluable part of our production team, raising the bar on every show for all of us.

She stars in CUP’s winter show, “Willy Wonka the Musical,” as Mrs. Gloop.

“Wonka” opens Nov. 21 for four shows only on CUP’s home stage at the high school. We feature a live pit orchestra, led by Dale Scrivener.

We thank Thomas for helping to bring our own version of “Oompa-Loompas” to Pagosa.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories