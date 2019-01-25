Karl Isberg is back at Thingamajig Theatre with ‘Cerebrotini,’ opening Feb. 8

By Tess Wisher

Special to The PREVIEW

Karl Isberg, author of “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home,” has written another sidesplitting show for Thingamajig Theatre Company, “Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken.” Rehearsals for the show began last week with a cast of longtime residents and recent transplants. The show runs from Feb. 8-17.

This new Isberg show is filled with the same dark, yet charming humor quintessential to his writing. “Cerebrotini” opens up on a hospital room where Fiona, played by Kathy Lemons, is being treated for a coma. Surprisingly, Sylph, played by Rodger Organ, can communicate with her despite her medical condition. Through strange cocktails and a cacophony of some outlandish Pagosa Springs tales, we walk through Fiona’s life and ask the ever-present question, “Are there cocktails in the afterlife?”

Isberg has lived in Pagosa Springs for over 30 years. In 1987, Isberg began writing for The Pagosa Springs SUN and became editor in 2001 before retiring in 2014. He now runs the blog “Siberia With a View.” Last year, “Welcome to Siberia, Now Go Home” was met by rave reviews and received an extended run to accommodate the intense demand for tickets. “Cerebrotini” is saturated with the same Isberg wit as his Siberian hit.

The cast, made up of a variety of Pagosa Springs residents, is led by Laura Moore and Boni McIntyre. Laura Moore is the co-founder of Thingamajig Theatre and was recently on stage in “A Christmas Carol” as the Ghost of Christmas Present. McIntyre has music directed multiple musicals at Thingamajig and played a variety of roles including Paulette in “Legally Blonde” and Marmie in “Little Women.”

“Cerebrotini: Stirred, But Not Shaken” opens on Feb. 8. Tickets are available at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. You can purchase tickets by calling 731-SHOW (7469) or visiting pagosacenter.org.

Would you like to join Thingamajig for opening night? Tickets are still available for the Champagne Opening. Each ticket to the Champagne Opening includes a drink and dessert.

Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

