Justice Ministries presents ‘Pagosa With a View’

Special to The PREVIEW
Join Justice Ministries on Saturday, July 21, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. for “Pagosa With a View.”
This fundraiser highlights views of Pagosa Country at six homes in our community. This fun tour is similar to Parade of Homes, but with a twist. Everyone will receive a tour map to drive at their leisure to the homes. There will be a light dinner at the awards ceremony to present a beautiful sculpture to the home voted to have the best view.
Justice Ministries is a nonprofit agency with individuals who greet people in need with open arms no matter the situation; helping those with emergencies and disasters, and who are in crisis and struggling to survive. This fundraiser will help us support individuals and families by providing additional services that we are finding more and more difficult to fund.
Please help us by purchasing your tickets at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce or online on Eventbrite.com and type in Justice Ministries. Tickets are $45 per person or $60 for two people. For more information, you may call us at 264-4483 or visit us at www.justiceministriesofpagosa.org.
