‘Just good people’: Yamaguchi legacy lives on

SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Pagosa Springs’ Yamaguchi Park honors a longtime area family that contributed to the community and country in countless ways, including by having four members enlist with the U.S. Armed Forces in and around World War II.

By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer

The Yamaguchi family — particularly brothers George, Fred, Ralph “Hoppo” and Ernest “Guchi” — is, nowadays, perhaps most well-known in the community for their name being attached to one of the town’s most popular parks, with the four pictured on a sign honoring the family at the park.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on May 27, 2021.