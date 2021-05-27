‘Just good people’: Yamaguchi legacy lives on

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

The Yamaguchi family — particularly brothers George, Fred, Ralph “Hoppo” and Ernest “Guchi” — is, nowadays, perhaps most well-known in the community for their name being attached to one of the town’s most popular parks, with the four pictured on a sign honoring the family at the park.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.