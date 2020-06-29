June 30 primary election ballots due back Tuesday

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Ballots for the June 30 primary election have been mailed to every active voter in Archuleta County and are due back tomorrow.

Voters have until 7 p.m. on election day to return their ballots. Postmarks do not count.

Unaffiliated voters who did not list a party preference received ballots for both the Republican and Democratic parties.

You may only vote and return one ballot. If you return and vote both ballots, neither ballot will be counted.

You can register to vote in the primary election up to and including election day, June 30.

To register to vote, visit www.govotecolorado.com or the Archuleta County Elections Office, which is located in the downstairs rear of the Archuleta County Courthouse (449 San Juan St.).

The Elections Office will serve as the official Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC).

The following are the official nominations that will be voted on in the primary election:

Federal offices

United States senator

• Andrew Romanoff (Democratic)

• John W. Hickenlooper (Democratic)

• Cory Gardner (Republican)

• Gaylon Kent (Libertarian)

• Raymon Anthony Doane (Libertarian)

Representative to the 117th United States Congress — District 3

• James Iacino (Democratic)

• Diane E. Mitsch Bush (Democratic)

• Lauren Boebert (Republican)

• Scott R. Tipton (Republican)

State offices

State Board of Education member — Congressional District 3

• Mayling Simpson (Democratic)

• Joyce Rankin (Republican)

State Representative — District 59

• Barbara McLachlan (Democratic)

• Marilyn Harris (Republican)

District attorney — 6th

Judicial District

• Christian Champagne (Democratic)

• There are no Republican candidates for this office.

Archuleta County

County commissioner — District 1

• Warren M. Brown (Republican)

• June E. Marquez (Republican)

• Nate Berman (Republican)

• There are no Democratic candidates for this office.

County commissioner —District 2

• Ronnie Maez (Republican)

There are no Democratic candidates for this office.

County surveyor

There are no candidates for this office in the primary.

How to return ballots

Ballots may be dropped off at the Election’s Office or at the drop box, located at the front of 449 San Juan St. to the west of the building near the flag pole, beginning on June 22.

The ballot drop box can be utilized 24 hours a day and is equipped with video surveillance.

On election day, June 30, the VSPC will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Archuleta explained that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her office is trying to encourage voters to use the drop box at 449 San Juan St.

She said that ballots must be in her office by 7 p.m. on June 30 and postmarks don’t count.

If you have any questions, call the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 264-8331 or email at tbliss@archuletacounty.org.