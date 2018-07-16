July Weminuche Audubon meeting to feature local resident Roger Organ on his journey to Argentina and Chile

- News
By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
The Weminuche Audubon Society (WAS) will hold its monthly chapter membership meeting on July 18 in the Methodist Church’s meeting room at 434 Lewis St.
If you are helping with setup, please arrive at 6 p.m.; $10 memberships for the new fiscal year will be available after 6 p.m.
The evening’s program will begin at 6:30 and local resident Roger Organ will be the presenter.
Last year in November, Organ and his wife, Joan, visited Argentina and Chile. The southern part of these two countries is a land of perpetual westerly winds blowing across the plains of Patagonia. They visited the Perito Moreno Glacier National Park, famous for its ice calving into Lake Argentina.
As part of their trip, they took the boat the M/V “Stella Australis” from Ushuaia in Argentina around Cape Horn where they landed for a blustery visit to the tip of South America. The sea voyage continued through the fjords of Tierra del Fuego and ended in Punta Arenas, Chile. From there, they went overland to the Torres del Paine National Park, well known for its three great granite spires. The park is also home to a very large concentration of puma. Roger’s presentation will cover the birds they encountered, as well as their journey.
This WAS event is free and open to the public — everyone is welcome.
Refreshments will be served. To show our appreciation to the Methodist Church for our meeting place, we are asking that you bring a contribution of nonperishable food to be donated to their food bank. Call Jean Zirnhelt at 731-2985 for more information.
