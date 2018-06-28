July 4th Celebration Guide

Thursday, June 28

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park.

DUST2 Wild West Group Ride. 5 p.m., Higher Grounds Coffee. Join us as we ride to the 19th Hole Concert Series. Ride will leave by 5:20 p.m.

19th Hole Concert. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Golf Club. San Juan Mountain Boys hosted by DUST2. The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free). Bring a chair or blanket.

Friday, June 29

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park.

Art Walk. Pagosa Springs art galleries. Look for the balloons. Uptown 4-6 p.m., Downtown 5-7 p.m.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Children of Eden.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘Legally Blonde the Musical.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Saturday, June 30

Pagosa Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Side Market.

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Children of Eden.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘West Side Story.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Sunday, July 1

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Children of Eden.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘Legally Blonde the Musical.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Bingo. 5:45 p.m., Parish Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., early-bird bingo at 5:45 p.m., bingo from 6-8 p.m. Concessions and cash prizes. No outside food or drink.

Arboles Parade. 6 p.m. Followed by an ice cream social at the TARA Community Center.

Monday, July 2

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks.

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park.

Tuesday, July 3

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks.

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park.

Community Singers Present Patriotic Concert. 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church. Star-spangled concert of choral music and handbell arrangements. This is an event for all ages.

Wednesday, July 4

Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast. 7:30-9:30 a.m., Parish Hall, 445 Lewis St. $5 for pancakes, sausage, juice or coffee. Proceeds benefit Aspire Medical Services and Education.

Chimney Rock National Monument Geology Tour. 8:10 a.m. Reservations encouraged, www.chimneyrockco.org/event/chimney-rock-geology-tour/.

Park to Park Arts and Crafts Festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mary Fisher and Town parks.

Rotary Fourth of July Parade. 10 a.m., Downtown Pagosa.

Democratic Picnic. 11 a.m., home of Mamie Lynch, corner of 2nd and Hermosa streets. Starting immediately after the parade until 2 p.m. Bring chairs and a side dish or cookies to share. Dems will provide soft drinks and beer, pulled pork, hot dogs and other picnic fare.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park.

A Tribute to Patsy Cline with June Marquez. 2 p.m., Liberty Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at Goodman’s Department Store and the theater and are $20 a seat. A portion of the proceeds will go to Veterans for Veterans.

Pagosa Springs Community Band Patriotic Fourth of July Concert. 2 p.m., The Springs Resort and Spa back lawn. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of patriotic songs in celebration of Independence Day.

69th Annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. 2 p.m., Western Heritage Event Center. The cost is $15 per adult and $8 for children. Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and at the gate prior to the event.

Thursday, July 5

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park.

19th Hole Concert. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Golf Club. 13th Hour hosted by Archuleta Seniors Inc. The cover charge is a $10 donation (children 10 and younger are free). Bring a chair or blanket.

69th Annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. 6 p.m. (correct time), Western Heritage Event Center. The cost is $10 per adult and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and at the gate prior to the event.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Children of Eden.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘West Side Story.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

A Tribute to Patsy Cline with June Marquez. 7 p.m., Liberty Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at Goodman’s Department Store and the theater and are $20 a seat. A portion of the proceeds will go to Veterans for Veterans.

Friday, July 6

Carnival. 4-10 p.m., Town Park.

69th Annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. 6 p.m. (correct time), Western Heritage Event Center. The cost is $10 per adult and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and at the gate prior to the event.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Children of Eden.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Saturday, July 7

Pagosa Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Side Market.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘Pinkalicious the Musical.’ 11 a.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘West Side Story.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Pagosa Wrestling Club Concert Fundraiser. 7-10 p.m., Town Park gazebo area. The High Rollers will be playing. Admission is by donation. Concessions and beer garden.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Curtains Up Pagosa Presents ‘Children of Eden.’ 7 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Sunday, July 8

Carnival. Noon-10 p.m., Town Park.

Thingamajig Theater Presents ‘Legally Blonde the Musical.’ 2 p.m., Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, www.pagosacenter.org or 731-SHOW.

Bingo. 5:45 p.m., Parish Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., early-bird bingo at 5:45 p.m., bingo from 6-8 p.m. Concessions and cash prizes. No outside food or drink.

