Julie Kibler’s race-related novel ‘Calling Me Home’ to be discussed at Literary Ladies Book Club

By Marilyn Stroud
Special to The PREVIEW
The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Friday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library to discuss “Calling Me Home,” a semi-biographical debut novel by Julie Kibler.
The novel was inspired by events in Kibler’s own ancestry and deals with a road trip from Arlington, Texas, to Cincinnati, Ohio, taken by an 89-year-old woman named Isabelle and Dorrie, her friendly hairdresser. The purpose of the trip is to attend a memorial service of a friend from her early years in Cincinnati.
On the trip, the narrative drifts between present-day society and the late 1930s as Isabelle reveals secrets from her teenage years, which include a unique relationship with the brother of the family housekeeper’s black daughter. Dorrie also shares her concerns about her children and information about the man she is currently dating.
See you all on Friday, June 22, at the library.
