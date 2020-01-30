Juliana Ellsmore scholarship

Juliana Ellsmore was a bright, beautiful, talented young woman who loved music and singing and family and life, and whose life was cut short way too early at the age of 19. A scholarship was created in her memory, sponsored by Curtains Up Pagosa, that is given to young students of music and voice. Our most recent scholarship recipients are, left, Gracelyn Kiker, an eighth-grader studying piano and voice with Venita Burch, and Olivia Craig, also studying voice with Burch. The Juliana Scholarship has provided private studies and lessons in music and voice for more than a dozen Pagosa Springs area students.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater