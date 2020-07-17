Judge rules in favor of LPEA’s request for exit charge to be let out of contract

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

A Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) judge has ruled that Tri-State Generation and Transmission’s refusal to identify an exit charge to let La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) out of its contract was “unjust and unreasonable” and “discriminatory.”

