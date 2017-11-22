Journey

Dear Editor:

I’ve watched squads squaring off at tug-of-war, admired the tactic where one side on cue lets go momentarily, causing the opposition to fall back on their tookuses. The crafters of this stratagem act fast, grab up slack rope and drag quick over the victory line. I suppose it’s cheating, but since everything’s usually in good fun, only sour sports complain and revenge, when it is attained, only grows sweeter for the duped, boding well for challenges revisited and the stimulation of good natured grudges.

