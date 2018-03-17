Joseph H. Martinez (Joe and Jody)

- News
Joseph H. Martinez, lovingly known as Joe and Jody, passed away on March 13 surrounded by his wife, Barbara Martinez, his children, Ryan, Daniel, Joetta (Osborn) and Michael Martinez, and extended family.
A rosary will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 16. A eulogy and Mass service will be held at John Paul II at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, immediately followed by a burial service at Hilltop Cemetery and lunch at the Parish Hall.
A full obituary will follow in next week’s paper.
