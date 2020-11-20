Join the Food Coalition in supporting our neighbors this holiday season

Food Coalition

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local IBEW 111 26 and 26A) of La Plata Electric Association will be holding a community food drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help the Food Coalition provide food for holiday meals.

Some of the items that the Food Coalition would be able to share with their clients this holiday season include fresh produce, cheese and butter. Monetary donations will help support the purchase of these and other items for the community responding to the emergent needs.