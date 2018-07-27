Join the 100th anniversary celebration of Saint James the Apostle mission church

- News
By Debbie McAlister
Special to The SUN
On Sunday, July 29, in rural Trujillo, Colo., the 100th anniversary of the mission church Saint James the Apostle will be celebrated with a Mass at 11 a.m. followed by a community picnic for which meat will be provided.
Saint James, known also as Santiago, is one of five mission churches located across southern Archuleta County, including Saint Francis, near Arboles, and Saint John in Pagosa Junction, which serve rural congregations and date from a time when areas that are today remote and less populated, had substantial local economies, schools and stores.
Since 2007, much large-scale restoration has been done in effort to retain the original character of the little adobe church.
Please join our community in celebration of the history and faith represented in Saint James the Apostle Church over the last 100 years.
Trujillo is reached by following County Road 500 (Trujillo Road) approximately 14 miles south of Pagosa Springs. All are welcome.
Raffle tickets are still available: first prize $500 cash; second prize $300; third prize $200 or a lamb; fourth prize $125 or a goat.
One ticket is $2 or six for $10; tickets are available around town or call Lupita Gallegos at 264-2319.
