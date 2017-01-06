Join PSHS students for a ‘Jolly Holiday’ of a bake sale Saturday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Becca Postma
Special to The PREVIEW
Lately, there seem to be some strange goings-on at Pagosa Springs High School — students have been gathering in the band room at lunch, spontaneously breaking out into dance, muttering strange words like “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and singing about being chimney sweeps.
Of course, these tell-tale signs can mean only one thing: the annual PSHS spring musical is on its way. This year’s production of choice? “Mary Poppins.”
The production staff, led by Musical Director Dan Burch and newcomer Director/Choreographer Becca Postma, is anticipating a large and wonderful turn out for auditions, which begin Thursday, Jan. 5, after school.
But, the hard work of the students and staff is not the only thing that will be needed to bring the magic of Mary to the stage. Mary just isn’t her own, wonderful self without her grand entrances and exits, creating the iconic image of the beloved nanny flying through the sky with her trusty umbrella. But, for the PSHS production, Mary needs a little help getting off the ground.
In 2007, PSHS mounted a production of “Peter Pan” and relied on a professional company to provide the flying effects needed for the show. Working with that same company is something that the high school is excited about and hopeful to implement again for “Mary Poppins.” The only way the production will attempt this type of effect is with a professional company that will keep the safety and well-being of the student performers and technical crew at the forefront of the work.
Arranging this type of technical enhancement to the show, and doing it right, comes with a fairly large price tag. However, the students and staff are determined and undeterred. So far, between money allocated in the production budget and generous donations from community groups and members, the students have collected and raised over $3,000, reaching the halfway mark. And, the efforts continue in full.
This Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., student performers and staff will be outside of Walmart hosting one “Jolly Holiday” of a bake sale, complete with the possibility of more spontaneous song and dance. All proceeds will go towards the production and helping Mary, and a few other favorite characters, take to the sky this March. Whether you use your purchased “Spoonful of Sugar” to “Feed the Birds” or just to help the medicine go down, all contributions directly support our Pagosa Pirates and performing arts in our community.
If you can’t make it out on Saturday but would like to support the production, donations can be made by contacting Burch at the high school or Postma (pshsmp@gmail.com). Donations can also be made online at www.GoFundMe.com/PSHSMP. All donations are tax deductible and donors will receive a special “Thank You” in our show program. Cheers.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Theater, Updates