Join Mountain View Friends on Jan. 9

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Join the newly formed Mountain View Friends for conversation and informational programs as we usher in a new year.

Formerly known as Mountain View Homemakers, we are excited to welcome everyone for coffee/tea and breakfast finger foods on Jan. 9.

This will be our organizational meeting, getting to know existing and new members, and planning future monthly events.

We will meet at 10 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street on the second Thursday of each month.

This is a great opportunity to share time with friends and enjoy monthly presentations or activities. Some of you may want to go to lunch together afterward.

We have no dues or participation requirements. We just want to be Friends.

Please call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with any questions.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories