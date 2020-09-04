Join KSUT for the Virtual Four Corners Folk Festival Friday evening

KSUT Presents

KSUT will present the Virtual Four Corners Folk Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 4. Since we’re not able to gather in person, we’re bringing Reservoir Hill to you.

Join us on the radio, on Facebook Live or streaming for musical performances recorded just for KSUT by Michael Franti, Tommy Emmanuel, Rising Appalachia, Stillhouse Junkies, Caitlin Cannon and Alice Wallace.

In addition to incredible music, the virtual festival video captures a traditional Native American blessing and two live performances from the beautiful Reservoir Hill festival grounds we all miss so much. We’ll also remember Folkwest co-founder Dan Appenzeller, whose legacy lives on through music on Reservoir Hill.

In preparation for this virtual event, KSUT staff, musicians and others had a great work day on Reservoir Hill with videographer Drew Semel.

How to watch and where to tune-in:

• Watch: KSUT Facebook Live (link to be provided at show time).

• Stream: www.KSUT.org.

• Listen on your smart speaker: (Alexa) Play K.U.T.E.

• Tune-in: KSUT Four Corners Public Radio 90.1 FM Durango/La Plata County, 89.3 Durango; 88.1 Farmington, N.M./Pagosa Springs; 106.3 Cortez, Mancos/Montezuma County; 91.1 Silverton.

Viewing and listening is free, however, canceling both festivals due to COVID-19 has been financially challenging. Our virtual tip jar will support KSUT Presents and future festivals. We appreciate your support.