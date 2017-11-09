Join in the Christmas Bird Count 2017

By Keith Bruno

Special to The SUN

The Weminuche Audubon Society welcomes all local residents, visitors and bird enthusiasts to join the longest-running citizen science survey in the world, the Christmas Bird Count (CBC).

The CBC is a 118-year-old program of the National Audubon Society. Each year, thousands of volunteers across the Western Hemisphere come together to participate in this early-winter bird census. The CBC provides critical data on bird population trends, with viewers logging what they see and hear within a 15-mile diameter. Individuals may submit counts from their backyard feeders (you will need to make arrangements with the count organizer) or join a team to traverse one of eight zones within Pagosa Springs’ count circle.

The Pagosa Springs count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Participants are invited to attend the wrap-up party and chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse. In the event of foul weather on Dec. 16, the proposed alternate date for the count is Dec. 17.

In order to prepare for the count, Audubon Rockies’ Keith Bruno will host a bird identification class, “Winter Birds 101,” on two evenings prior to the count — Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community United Methodist Church meeting room on Lewis Street.

We hope you’ll join in on the fun, learning about birds and contributing to citizen science. For more information about the CBC, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count or check out our website at www.weminucheaudubon.org.

To get involved, please contact Bruno at kbruno@audubon.org.

