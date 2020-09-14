Join Cub Scouts Event set for Sept. 16

By Gary Hedgecock

Cub Scout Pack 807

You are invited to join the adventure of Cub Scout Pack 807.

Cub Scouting is a fun and exciting program for all boys in first through fifth grades where guys get to do fun stuff like hiking, fishing, camping, shooting bows and arrows, and much more.

Pack 807 of Pagosa Springs wants to invite you to come to our Join Cub Scouts Event on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. in Town Park on Hermosa Street. We hope to see you there. Come and check out the fun.

For more information, contact Gary Hedgecock at 946-6670. A parent or guardian must attend with each boy. Registration fees will be collected, so please bring your checkbook.