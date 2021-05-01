Johnson & Johnson vaccinations resume locally, walk-ins welcome

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID vaccine next week and offering multiple clinics with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine. SJBPH is providing a convenient schedule of clinics to access the vaccine and urges all residents to receive vaccination as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s never been easier or more convenient to get the COVID vaccine. We have clinics on a wide range of days with different options for vaccine types,” said SJBPH Executive Director Liane Jollon. “The best way to support our local businesses, maintain in-person learning, and ensure a safe and speedy return to normalcy is to get vaccinated. We need to keep up the momentum, not only to reach herd immunity, but importantly for each of us to return to doing things we love. Unfortunately, right now the virus is spreading at very high rates among unvaccinated people. Do not delay in protecting yourself and your family,” Jollon added.

On Friday, April 23, federal and state public health officials lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a thorough investigation and recommendation from an expert panel. Their findings are that the vaccine is safe and highly effective and that Johnson & Johnson vaccinations should resume. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials believe the benefits of the single-dose COVID vaccine far outweigh an extremely rare risk of blood clots. Women between the ages of 18 and 50 should be aware of this extremely rare side effect so they can make an informed choice about receiving the vaccine.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Although registrations are preferred, walk-ins are also welcome at upcoming clinics. The vaccine is free.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine and should confirm the type of vaccine offered before making an appointment. A parent or guardian must sign the consent form through the online registration system or attend the appointment to fill out a consent form on-site.

Additional information about the COVID vaccine, and links to make appointments from other vaccine providers, can be found on SJBPH’s website: https://sjbpublichealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/.