John ‘Johnny’ Romero

John “Johnny” Romero, 63, was called home to be with our Lord on May 19. John spent his early working years mining in Colorado with his father, Juan. He later pursued a career in law enforcement and worked as a police officer for many years in the San Luis Valley and in Pagosa Springs, Colo. John was also an entrepreneur and was successful as an independent small business owner and operator. He enjoyed being creative and had a strong faith in God. Anyone who knew him knows that he loved to joke around and make people laugh.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ruth Romero, and it was a rare occasion to see one of them anywhere without the other. He is also survived by his daughter, Christine Muniz, of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; his grandson, DeMarco; granddaughter Grace; along with his brothers, sisters and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Rose Romero, Capulin, Colo.; father and mother-in-law Santiago and Lupita Garcia, Sanford, Colo.; and daughter Ruby Romero, Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Acknowledgment and appreciation to Romero Funeral Home, Alamosa, Colo., and to all of those who have relayed sincere expressions of concern, love, prayers and support.