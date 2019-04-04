John David (Mac) McRae

Age 87, resident of the Pagosa Springs/Bayfield area.

John David (Mac) McRae left this earthly home on the morning of March 28.

He was born and raised in Kansas, serving in the Army during World II. He enjoyed his vocations of ironworker, county weed and pest control manager and his constant love of farming. He moved to the Pagosa area in 1977, lived, loved and farmed with wife Marge for 46 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Emily McRae, and sister Maureen Yeakley. Surviving family includes brother Paul McRae and sister Shirley Ratcliffe; wife Marge McRae; daughter Vicki McRae Reed, husband Dean; son J.D. McRae, wife Barbara; Margaret Martinez, husband Anacleto; Jim Price, wife Lisa; Richard Price, wife Crystal; Cary Price, wife Shella; Tanya Rivas, husband Jeff; and David Price, wife Shannon; grandchildren Stephanie, Sam, Tyler, Miles, Jake, Seth, Heath, Adam, John, Elijah, Matthew and Sarah; and many great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly and deeply missed.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Pine Ridge Extended Care Center, 119 Bastille Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

