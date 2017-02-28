- News
John Charles Allen passed away Friday, Feb. 18, in Pagosa Springs. He was 47 years old.
John was born Aug. 19, 1969, to Larry and Monica (Bishop) Allen in Los Angeles, Calif. John grew up in Tujunga, Calif. He attended Valley College for his automotive associates degree.
He lived in Tracy, Manteca, Fresno, Sonoma County and Denver, and moved to Pagosa Springs in 2007. He was married to Theresa in 2000 in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
His joy was the dates his grandchildren were born: Dani, Keshawn, Aaliyah and Alize. John was a gifted auto mechanic, loved cars and collected Hot Wheels (miniature cars). John also loved fishing and the Colorado outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children Ashley and Thomas Allen, Albert Serrano, and Ariel and Justin Cervantes; parents Larry and Monica Allen; brother Eric Allen; grandmother Eloner Fabbri; and many friends and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Albert Fabbri and Leo Allen.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at CrossRoad Church at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a gofundme.com page listed under Tricia Allen.
