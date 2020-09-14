Obituary: Joe Modesto ‘Moy’ Montoya, Jr.

Joe Modesto ‘Moy’ Montoya, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home. He was 65 years old.

Moy was born July 20, 1955, to Modesto and Bessie Montoya in Durango, Colo. He grew up in Pagosa Springs and graduated from Pagosa Springs High School where he played football. While in high school, Moy suffered a life changing auto accident. Though it changed his life, he didn’t let his disability stop him from living.

Moy worked in various jobs including the Town of Pagosa Springs, The Elkhorn Cafe and for Sears. He loved feeding the wild birds and watching them enjoy his food offering. He also enjoyed word puzzles and western movies. Moy always pampered his trucks. He treasured his 1996 Dodge pickup; it was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his mom: Bessie Montoya; siblings: Erlinda (Angel) Gonzalez, Yvonne (Steven) Giesen, Nanette (Jim) Shaw, and numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, and a sister, Juanita Maria.

A rosary will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at John Paul, II Catholic Church with the eulogy beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the the mass will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hilltop Cemetery.